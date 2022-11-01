No trains between Harrogate and London this Saturday due to strike action

Rail passengers across Yorkshire should plan ahead and only travel if necessary on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November amid national strike action.

There will be no rail connection between Yorkshire and the capital on Saturday, November 5, with trains destined for London only travelling as far as Doncaster.

On all three strike dates, there will be a severely limited number of trains running throughout Yorkshire and the north of England between 7.30am and 6.30pm, with some lines closed altogether.

There will be no trains between Harrogate and London this Saturday (November 5) due to strike action

Train operator Northern is advising passengers not to travel, while TransPennine Express will only run a limited service on strike dates.

It is being advised that anyone travelling to a major event should find alternative transport.

The impact will also be felt on the days after strikes as workers return to their duties, so passengers should continue to check their journey from Saturday 5 till Thursday 10 November.

Matt Rice, North and East Route Director for Network Rail, said: “I’m really sorry for the impact that this latest round of industrial action will have on passenger’s plans.

"We’re only able to offer a very limited service across Yorkshire, and trains that do run are likely to be busier than usual.

“Our best advice is to plan ahead, check your journey before setting off, and to only travel by train if it’s absolutely necessary on strike days.

"Thank you for bearing with us as we continue conversations with the trade unions to come to an agreement.”