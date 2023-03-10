Harrogate headteacher issues important snow day homework' for pupils with school forced to close its doors

The heavy snow has caused disruption across Harrogate this morning, including over 60 schools that have been forced to close their doors.

Mr Nathan Sadler, Headteacher at Belmont Grosvenor School, has issued some very important homework for their pupils to get done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter sent to parents, it said: “In terms of learning from home, if you get the opportunity with your children, please can you make snow balls, roll in the snow to make snow angels, build a snowman, sledge, drink hot chocolate and have fun.”

Mr Nathan Sadler, Headteacher at Belmont Grosvenor School in Harrogate, his wife and their three children enjoying a snow day

Mr Sadler, his wife ,who is a music coordinator at the school, and their three children had managed to tick most of these things off before 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Click here for a full list of school closures.