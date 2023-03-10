News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate headteacher issues important snow day homework' for pupils with school forced to close its doors

A teacher at a Harrogate school has issued some very important homework for their pupils to get stuck into on their snow day.

By Lucy Chappell
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 10:41am

The heavy snow has caused disruption across Harrogate this morning, including over 60 schools that have been forced to close their doors.

Mr Nathan Sadler, Headteacher at Belmont Grosvenor School, has issued some very important homework for their pupils to get done.

In a letter sent to parents, it said: “In terms of learning from home, if you get the opportunity with your children, please can you make snow balls, roll in the snow to make snow angels, build a snowman, sledge, drink hot chocolate and have fun.”

Mr Nathan Sadler, Headteacher at Belmont Grosvenor School in Harrogate, his wife and their three children enjoying a snow day
Mr Sadler, his wife ,who is a music coordinator at the school, and their three children had managed to tick most of these things off before 10am.

