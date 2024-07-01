Neighbourhood News

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fundays and fundraisers in Pannal and Beckwithshaw

SUCCESS FOR PANNAL PRIMARY SCHOOL PUPIL'S SPONSORED BIKE RIDE: You will be pleased to learn that Arthur Lloyd exceeded his fund raising target from his sponsored bike ride from Coast to Coast across the Isle of Man. Shown in the picture is Arthur, with dad Ian and grandad Rob. The money raised is for the Children's Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF). Visit the Just Giving page (Robert Lloyd is fundraising for Children's Heart Surgery Fund) at (justgiving.com). More about the Children's Heart Surgery Fund at (https://www.chsf.org.uk/).

“D DAY” CELEBRATION AND FAMILY FUN DAY IN PANNAL: The Parish Council thanks all who attended and provided support at the Beacon Lighting and the Sunday Fun Day. There were many appreciative comments which were well received. A superb £2,307.81 was raised which will be divided between the church, the school and the cricket club – without the community's generosity and participation this would not have happened.

BIRK CRAG CENTRE – OPEN DAY: Go along on Saturday July 6 (10.00 am to 2.00 pm) and take a look at the amazing progress that has been made with the build, show your support for Girlguiding North Yorkshire West, have a brew and buy a cake! Volunteers have been working hard, both with the building aspects and behind the scenes securing funding and support for the project (birkcragcentre.org.uk).

Arthur Lloyd completes his sponsored bike ride

HARROGATE SPA TOWN UKES: Harrogate Spa Town Ukes are proud to support their charity partner, St Michael's Hospice, with all collections and donations made at their regular concerts and private events going to the hospice. The Ukes next appearance is at Knaresborough Castle on Sunday July 7 at 2.00 pm. So, do go along, join in the singing, have a dance and be generous in your support of this wonderful local charity. Here's hoping for fine weather!

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: BCP Holy Communion at 8.00 am with All Age Service (also streamed live) at 9.15 am on Sunday July 7. Morning Prayers on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am. The church is open daily for private prayer and the office is open from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone (873577); email (a[email protected]).

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly Sunday Service at 10.00 am on Sunday July 7 led by Mr Don Rolls. The next Community Tea is on Tuesday July 9 from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm. The craft group meets on the 1st and 4th Monday of the month, with the next meeting on Monday July 22 starting at 1:30pm.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH - BECKWITHSHAW: All Age Service at 11.15 am on Sunday July 7. Morning Prayer at 9.15 am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday July 9 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

FREE WEBINAR – DEMENTIA, AI + SIMPLE TECH TWEAKS TO HELP: Webinar on Wednesday July 10 at 1.00 pm exploring how technology, including AI, can support people with dementia or cognitive disabilities. Expert speakers from AbilityNet, along with guests from Alzheimer's Society and Recreo VR, will share valuable insights and advice for navigating the digital world with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or cognitive issues. This (abilitynet-org-uk.zoom.us/webinar) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

“COMMUNITY TOGETHERNESS PROJECT” AT PANNAL VILLAGE HALL: The Village Hall has been awarded a £20,000 grant to help improve social activities for the community and compensate for the loss (some time ago now) of local pubs, Platform One (now the Co-op) and Spacey House Hotel (now car showroom). The money will be spent on installing state of the art Audio-Visual equipment in all Rooms and will enable the showing of high definition films and sporting events on big screens and monitors. The equipment will also be used for training and development sessions across a wide range of health and educational activities and will support both new and existing events and functions. The hope is that the new facilities will attract more local people to join in the monthly Pub Nights and take part in the many existing activities that are hosted at the Village Hall. In this way, the Village Hall can play its part in helping to bring the community together! This grant is another great achievement for the Village Hall and a further step forward in its ongoing development.

WONDERFUL WILFRID WEDNESDAYS:Every Wednesday from 10.00 am – 2.00 pm at St Wilfrid's Church, Duchy Road, Harrogate. Experience the warmth of community and delicious food at the new Resurrected Bites Give As You Can Café (resurrectedbites.co.uk).

“JET PATCHER” PROGRAMME IN PANNAL: Given the severity of the problems and regardless of the impending resurfacing, the dangerous patches on Main Street have been included in the North Yorkshire Council “Jet Patcher” programme, which is scheduled for a July delivery and before the autumn resurfacing is undertaken. The surfacing issues on Rosedale are also to be included on the “jet patcher’”programme.

STATION ROAD BRIDGE CROSSING POINT : It has been confirmed that a controlled crossing is a developer commitment from the Dunlopillo development. The developer is looking for an appropriate time to deliver this with the North Yorkshire Council (NYC) street works co-ordination team, but it will be in July/August, in advance of the resurfacing scheme planned by NYC. Parish Councillors have asked that a proposed design is shared with the Parish Council and residents as soon as possible.

GENERAL ROAD SAFETY DURING SCHOOL PICK UP/DROP OFF TIMES: The Parish Council (PC) has requested that NYC work with the PC, affected residents and the school to develop a coordinated plan to manage parking, control measures and road design to improve safety of parents and children walking and riding to, and from, school through the village. NYC have allocated this work to one of their engineers who will work with Parish Councillors and the PC will press for the engineer to undertake a further site meeting before the end of the summer term. The PC will then share proposed designs with residents more widely.

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The next lecture on Monday July 15 at 7.30 pm at the Christ Church Centre on the Stray is “Pastiche for Purists” with guest speaker, Clyde Binfield. A pastiche is an imitation, so think of Portmeirion, Poundbury and Bekonscot – pure pastiches for purists. Come and explore them and enjoy them too! Guests are welcome (a donation of £8 is invited). Doors are open from 6.30 pm and each talk lasts about an hour. To find out more, visit the website (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email ([email protected]).

GARDENING CLUB VISIT: On Thursday July 18, in aid of the National Garden Scheme, the club is visiting Swindon House Farm near Kirby Overblow with a prompt start of 7.00 pm. Members £7.50, Guests £10.50, including refreshments. The club will be guests of Penny Brook, who has created this English country garden from nothing over a period of 32 years. There are 3.5 acres in total, with 1 acre currently cultivated. There are mixed perennial borders, a pond garden, orchard, roses, mature trees and native hedges. There will be a cuppa or home made elderflower and cake (of course!). There is some seating scattered around the garden, but visitors are invited to take a folding chair, if wished, so they can linger a while. Booking is essential – by July 14 at the latest – to the Programme Secretary and from whom further information is available ([email protected]) or (07919 987013).

DEMENTIA FORWARD HELPLINE AND WELLBEING CAFES Advice and support across North Yorkshire and York is available on the Dementia Forward Helpline on 03300 578592 Monday to Friday, from 9.00 am-4.00 pm. Well being Cafes are open to anyone living with dementia and their family carers. Run by local Dementia Support Advisors, with the support of volunteers, they are welcoming weekly drop-in groups with information, refreshments, activities and good company. There is also a weekly singing group in Harrogate, led by wonderful volunteer musicians (dementiaforward.org.uk).