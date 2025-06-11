Harron Homes tips its hat to engineering legend at Wetwang Scarecrow Festival

As proud sponsors of this year’s Wetwang Village Scarecrow Festival, Harron Homes has been getting into the community spirit with a tribute to one of Britain’s best-loved industrial icons.

In line with this year’s category of famous people and places, Fred Dibnah, the Lancashire-born steeplejack and steam engine enthusiast, has taken up residence outside the housebuilder’s Chariot’s Keep sales office -- albeit in straw form. Though a Lancashire native, Dibnah’s later career took him across Yorkshire, where he worked on parish churches in places such as Kirkby Malham and Coniston Cold.

Built by festival organisers especially for Harron Homes, the honorary scarecrow is dressed in Fred’s trademark flat cap and boiler suit, keeping a careful eye on the local goings-on with a cheeky smile and trowel in hand.

The Wetwang Scarecrow Festival has become a highlight in the village calendar, bringing residents and visitors together each year to celebrate creativity and community through a trail of handmade scarecrows. This year’s event saw dozens of eccentric and creative entries lining the streets and gardens of the picturesque Yorkshire villages of Wetwang and Driffield.

SGB-35469 Harron Homes Site Manager Michael Heels with Sales Executive Allison Melia

Katie Charlesworth, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes Yorkshire, said: “We’re always looking for ways to support the communities where we build, and Wetwang’s festival is a fantastic example of village tradition done with warmth and humour. Fred Dibnah is a great choice. He was a true champion of British craftsmanship, and we’re proud to honour that legacy.”

Harron Home’s Chariot’s Keep development offers a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes -- including bungalows -- in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds, just a short drive from Driffield. With strong transport links to York, Scarborough and Hull, it’s ideal for buyers looking to enjoy rural living without compromising on modern convenience.

