Praise for Harrogate Self Care Week after successful programme of events returns to town

The Harrogate Self Care Week has been hailed a resounding success following a jam-packed programme of relaxing, mindful and therapeutic events to ease into the new year.

The Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) introduced the idea in 2024 to help people in the town – as well as visitors – to kick-start the year in the best way by empowering health and elevating wellbeing.

It’s also a fantastic opportunity to showcase Harrogate as the spa town destination its known as across the country, and even overseas.

Following the return of the programme last week, the BID team were very pleased to have received heaps of positive feedback from both those that attended the sessions, classes, workshops and talks and the instructors and coaches.

Matthew Chapman, Chief Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “We were thrilled to receive some great feedback on the returning Harrogate Self Care Week, with attendees highlighting a number of positive elements.

“We know January can sometimes be a tough month, so it’s fantastic to be able to deliver a week-long programme events to help our town to keep on track and work on their self care.

“It’s also a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on a portion of top local businesses offering support with both mental and physical health and wellbeing, especially at this time of year.

“I would like to thank everyone that took part in the sessions, along with the local businesses, instructors, coaches and charities for helping to make the week another super success.

“Plans are already underway to bring an even bigger and better Self Care Week back to Harrogate in the future, so watch this space.”

The packed out schedule for this year’s Self Care Week, held from Monday 20 till Saturday 25 January included a series of events held at local businesses including the official launch event at the Turkish Baths, a relaxing Yoga session with the team at Move Yoga, and a wonderful, hands-on workshop at the world renowned LUSH.

Other sessions across the week featured Sound Baths for parents and their children, workshops on various practices including Reiki and Yoga, a talk on the fascinating topic of Forest Bathing and drop-in sessions on mental health support from local charities.

The majority of the sessions were held in vacant units within the Victoria Shopping Centre, utilising the empty spaces for the good of the town.

The unit was dressed with candles, wall coverings and appropriate lighting to match the health and wellbeing theme.

