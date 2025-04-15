Nidderdale Cricket League bowled over as Theakston’s Brewery continues sponsorship for a 16th season
With the 2025 season set to begin on Saturday, April 26, the league comprises 56 clubs competing in eight divisions, with 93 teams playing in some of the most picturesque settings in the county.
T&R Theakston established its sponsorship more than a decade ago and has shown continuous support for the league, which enables both senior and junior talent to flourish in North Yorkshire.
The Nidderdale League is one of the oldest and largest village cricket leagues in the country and forged the junior careers of cricketing stars including England Test player Jonny Bairstow and Yorkshire players Ben Coad, Jonny Tattersall and Finlay Bean.
Simon Theakston, chairman of Theakston’s Brewery, said: “We’re very proud to be entering another season of supporting the Theakston Nidderdale Cricket League.
“The league, under the expert guidance of Sir Thomas Ingilby Bt, is the cornerstone of North Yorkshire community sporting activity and has been for very many years.
“Much like the local pub, the village cricket club holds a significant role as a place to feel welcome, to belong, meet friends and share experiences.
“We wish the teams taking part in this year’s league all the best for the season ahead.”
Sir Thomas, chairman of the Nidderdale Cricket League, said: “'We are very grateful to Theakston's for their long term and ongoing support for the Nidderdale Cricket League.
“We share a common ethos with Theakston's in that quality and community are at the heart of everything we do and our village cricketers prefer to support local family firms.”
