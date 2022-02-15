New restaurant for Harrogate town centre

Located at 46-48 Parliament Street in Harrogate, Piccolino restaurant describes itself as having "perfected the full Italian experience".

Located at 46-48 Parliament Street, Piccolino describes itself as having "perfected the full Italian experience: balancing quality food and delicious drinks with a laid-back atmosphere and sumptuous surroundings.

"We visit the regions, meet the producers and are committed to sourcing the best quality ingredients."

Its website continues: "There’s something special here for everyone; from watching the chefs work their magic in the open kitchen to hosting a work meeting in the beautiful private dining room or enjoying the sunset on the stunning rooftop all-weather terrace."

Piccolino takes over what was the site of Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant headed up by Italian celebrity chef and media personality D’Acampo which closed last month after four years in Harrogate when the My Pasta Bar chain entered liquidation.