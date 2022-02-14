Harrogate Convention Centre to play host to new LEGO tournament for UK schools

Approximately 1,500 people, including the teams, their coaches, spectators, volunteers, STEM exhibitors and VIPs will be attending the LEGO tournament at Harrogate Convention Centre

Approximately 1,500 people, including the teams of pupils, their coaches, spectators, volunteers, STEM exhibitors and VIPs will be attending the schools LEGO tournament at Harrogate Convention Centre on Saturday, February 26 from 8.30am-4.30pm.

Young people aged nine to 16 will showcase their skills in robotics, computer programming, teamwork, research, problem solving and communication to be crowned champions of the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) FIRST® LEGO® League UK and Ireland Final.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is all-out school challenge that gives students the opportunity to research, design and make prototype solutions to solve real world issues.

In preparation for the tournament, students have been experiencing working as an engineer over a period of several months.

This year’s competition is called CARGO CONNECT℠ and is all about exploring how cargo is transported to different destinations around the world. Teams are tasked with designing a solution to making transporting cargo more efficient and making sure they have lots of fun in the process!

The competition is designed to help students build important life skills and practical, hands-on experience that they can use throughout their studies and in their future careers such as teamwork, problem solving and innovation.

Lucy Owen, FIRST® LEGO® League Education Manager at the IET, said: “FIRST® LEGO® League allows young people to experience engineering in action.

"As well as bringing excitement to STEM subjects, the students get hands-on experience with robotics and designing innovative solutions to real world problems.

"Developing computer programming, teamwork, problem-solving and communications skills has never been so much fun and gives students an insight into the creative and innovative careers that engineering presents.

“There is a great need for young people with STEM skills to fill the next generation of engineering roles and we are excited to see such bright young engineering minds in FIRST® LEGO® League. I’d like to wish all teams the best of luck in the Final!”