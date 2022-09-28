Masham award-winning Michelin star restaurant sold to London chef

Opened in 2005 by Jon and Laura Vennell, Vennell’s Restaurant has established an enviable reputation throughout the Yorkshire region, having featured in the Michelin Guide, AA and Good Food Guide for 14 consecutive years.

The recently renovated restaurant is set in a large, Grade II listed Georgian property just off Masham’s town square and comprises a contemporary ground floor dining area, private dining room and exceptional living accommodation.

The sale presented an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic new chef to take on an established restaurant in the picturesque North Yorkshire region.

Vennell's Restaurant, an award-winning Michelin star restaurant in Masham, has been sold to a London chef

The successful new owner, Jon Atashroo will be relocating from London with his wife, Arlette to run the business.

David Cash, Director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team, who handled the sale, said: “It is a pleasure to have acted for Jon and Laura in the sale of their business and family home.

"We always discussed that the most likely buyer would be a couple who could step in to Jon and Laura’s shoes and make the business their own.

"We are still seeing lots of demand for hospitality businesses, particularly where there the property is freehold.”