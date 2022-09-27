Take a look at these 15 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week
There are some lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Harrogate at the moment and we take a look at some of the new ones that have just entered the market.
By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:32 pm
Are you looking to move house?
Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...
To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/
Page 1 of 4