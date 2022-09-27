These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district

The data shows that there were 235 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of July from across the district.

There have been 3039 reports of anti-social behaviour throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the ten streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in July according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

1. Birch Grove, Harrogate There were six anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Birch Grove in July 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Cambridge Place, Harrogate There were five anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Cambridge Place in July 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Oxford Place, Harrogate There were five anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Oxford Place in July 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate There were four anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Stonefall Avenue in July 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales