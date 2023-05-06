King Charles Coronation: Harrogate bar comes up with special cocktail deal to honour new monarch

The new cocktails have been created using the King's Ginger.

Bar staff at the Pickled Sprout, in The Yorkshire Hotel, have come up with a duo of delicious tipples to mark the weekend when King Charles III is officially crowned.

Limited to Saturday and Sunday only, both beverages are made with The King’s Ginger – a golden in colour spirit inspired by the original drink formulated in 1903 for His Majesty King Edward VII.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cocktails are also available on a 2 for £12 promotion to celebrate the big day.

The new cocktails have been created using the King's Ginger.

Simon Cotton, MD of the HRH Hotel Group, which runs the Pickled Sprout, said: “We wanted to do something to mark this historic occasion and what better way than for our expert bar staff to come up with these two stunning cocktails.

“They will take pride of place on our menu of quality drinks already available at the Pickled Sprout and are available as part of a special Coronation promotion where you can buy two for £12.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate is putting on a full weekend of events to mark the crowning of King Charles III with the Valley Gardens hosting a big screen, a funfair and market, while the BID team were also hosting a celebration at the Majestic Hotel.

Read more:

Advertisement Hide Ad