Mama Doreen's Emporium in Harrogate ready to celebrate Coronation of King Charles III with scrumptious takeaway afternoon tea offering

Mama Doreen’s Emporium is offering a number of yummy treats to honour the Coronation of King Charles III this weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th May 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:42 BST

In celebration of His Majesty The King’s Coronation, Mama Doreen’s Emporium will be offering a special royal inspired Afternoon Tea until 9 May.

The menu includes savoury delights fit for a king including Coronation Chicken in granary bread, Honey Roast Ham with Piccadilly Piccalilli, Royal Bacon and Applewood Quiche and much more.

There are also plenty of sweet treats on offer such as traditional Fruit Scones With Clotted Cream and Strawberry Champagne Jam, Union Jack Battenberg and Regal Shortbread.

Mama Doreen’s Emporium in Harrogate is offering a special royal inspired Afternoon Tea to celebrate the King's Coronation
There is also a special children’s Afternoon Tea offering, with a selection of ham, jam and cheese sandwiches, a royal selection of yummy sweet treats and also a sweetie bag to take home.

There is still time to book a place at the royal inspired Afternoon Tea, with prices starting at £34.50 per adult (£37.95 with a glass of prosecco), £25 per senior citizen and £15 per child.

Mama Doreen’s are also offering a special takeaway Afternoon Tea, perfect for a street party, picnic or to enjoy whilst watching the celebration on TV.

For £25 per adult and £15 per child, you can get a royal selection of savoury and sweet treats from the menu, all delivered to your door.

All of the special royal inspired Afternoon Tea options are available until the 9 May and can be ordered online or by calling 01423 504615

For more information, visit https://www.mamadoreensemporium.co.uk/jubilee-afternoon-tea/

