This is your ultimate guide to the Coronation events happening in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby this weekend
Residents in the Harrogate district will join millions of people across the country to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III on May 6.
The day of ceremony and pageantry, on what is a bank holiday weekend, will see the King become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, along with his wife Camilla who will be crowned as Queen Camilla.
There are plenty of events taking place across our district to celebrate this historic event and here is what is happening…
HARROGATE
The Big Coronation Celebration - Valley Gardens – 6-8 May
A three day party-in-the-park offering a live broadcast of the Coronation on a big screen, along with plenty of family-friendly entertainment, fairground rides and an artisan market from Little Bird Made.
For more information, visit https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/events/the-big-coronation-celebration
Harrogate BID - DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa – 6-7 May
Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) is all set to host a fun-filled family celebration event to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
The free two-day event will include a stage and screen where residents and visitors can watch the run up to the big day, and the coronation ceremony itself.
Entertainment will also be on offer, including the chance to win prizes – as well as music from well-known local DJ Mark Green on the Sunday.
For more information, visit https://harrogatebid.co.uk/kings-coronation/
Coronation Weekend - RHS Garden Harlow Carr – 6-8 May
RHS Garden Harlow Carr is hosting a weekend of live music in celebration of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.
As part of the 'Coronation Weekend', they will be hosting ‘The Coronation Big Lunch’ on Sunday, where you can bring a picnic to enjoy alongside an afternoon full of spectacular live music.
For more information, visit https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr/viewevent?EFID=3204&ESRC=CMS
The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III - Cedar Court Hotel – 6 May
The hotel will be hosting a community event in the Ainley Suite where we will be serving Afternoon Tea packages for £30pp.
For more information, visit https://www.cedarcourthotels.co.uk/events/the-coronation-of-his-majesty-king-charles-iii/
The Kirk Deighton Coronation Celebration – Kirk Deighton Cricket Club – 7 May
Everyone is welcome to the village cricket club for an afternoon of food, drink and entertainment to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
Guests are welcome to bring a picnic, but BBQ food is also available.
The Bay Horse will also provide a pop up bar, and other drinks are available in the pavilion.
For more information, visit https://coronation.gov.uk/event/the-kirk-deighton-coronation-celebration/
Coronation Big Lunch – North Rigton Village Garden – 7 May
For more information, visit https://www.northrigton.org/
The Coronation of King Charles III Family Open Day – The Oatlands – 6 May
For more information, visit https://www.theoatlands.co.uk/
Coronation Big Lunch Picnic - Killinghall Cricket Club – 6 May
Residents are being invited to join together to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III with a free picnic and games at the cricket club.
For more information, email [email protected]
Kings Coronation Weekend - Rudding Park Hotel – 6-7 May
Soak up the atmosphere of the Coronation with a live outdoor screening and lunch or a Coronation concert in the park
For more information, visit https://www.ruddingpark.co.uk/coronation-weekend/
KNARESBOROUGH
The King's Coronation Event - Knaresborough House – 6 May
There will be a large screen in the grounds of Knaresborough House showing the Coronation followed by some family films.
A variety of food and drink stalls will also be on site or if you prefer you can bring your own picnic.
Royal Afternoon Tea - Goldsborough Hall – 6 May
Raise a toast to the King's Coronation and capture every moment of this exciting event on the big screen.
A royal Afternoon Tea fit for a King will be served offering a selection of sandwiches, scones, cakes and so much more costing £40pp for adults and £20pp for children.
For more information, visit https://www.goldsboroughhall.com/whatson/coronation
The Coronation Prom Livestream - Gracious Street Methodist Church – 6 May
The church will celebrate the King’s Coronation with a live stream of the Coronation concert at the Royal Albert Hall with some delicious scones and cakes.
RIPON
Swinton Estate Open Gardens and Coronation Fete – 6 May
The Swinton Estate is hosting a family-friendly afternoon, bedecked with bunting and packed with traditional ‘garden fete’ activities such as Coconut Shy, Splat-a-Rat and Hook-a-Duck.
There will also be live music along with some fabulous food, including cream teas in the Terrace gardens, Swinton burgers and Coronation Trifle.
For more information, visit https://swintonestate.com/events/king-charles-iii-coronation-celebrations/
Live Streaming of His Majesty's Coronation - Ripon Cathedral – 6 May
There will be a live streaming of His Majesty’s Coronation from Westminster Abbey along with free light refreshments.
For more information, visit https://www.riponcathedral.org.uk/events/live-streaming-of-his-majestys-coronation-from-westminster-abbey/
Coronation Afternoon Tea Celebrations – Newby Hall and Gardens – 8 May
For more information, visit https://www.newbyhall.com/event/coronation-afternoon-tea-celebrations-monday-8th-may/
WETHERBY
King Charles III’s Coronation Event – 6 May
Wetherby Town Council are hosting a family fun day, with entertainment provided for people of all ages.
There will also be an artisan market, a mobile screen, ice cream vendor and music band.
If there is an event that you would like adding to this list, please email [email protected] or [email protected]