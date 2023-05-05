News you can trust since 1836
This is your ultimate guide to the Coronation events happening in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby this weekend

Residents in the Harrogate district will join millions of people across the country to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 4 min read

The day of ceremony and pageantry, on what is a bank holiday weekend, will see the King become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, along with his wife Camilla who will be crowned as Queen Camilla.

There are plenty of events taking place across our district to celebrate this historic event and here is what is happening…

HARROGATE

There are lots of events taking place across the Harrogate district to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles IIIThere are lots of events taking place across the Harrogate district to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III
    The Big Coronation Celebration - Valley Gardens – 6-8 May

    A three day party-in-the-park offering a live broadcast of the Coronation on a big screen, along with plenty of family-friendly entertainment, fairground rides and an artisan market from Little Bird Made.

    For more information, visit https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/events/the-big-coronation-celebration

    Harrogate BID - DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa – 6-7 May

    Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) is all set to host a fun-filled family celebration event to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

    The free two-day event will include a stage and screen where residents and visitors can watch the run up to the big day, and the coronation ceremony itself.

    Entertainment will also be on offer, including the chance to win prizes – as well as music from well-known local DJ Mark Green on the Sunday.

    For more information, visit https://harrogatebid.co.uk/kings-coronation/

    Coronation Weekend - RHS Garden Harlow Carr – 6-8 May

    RHS Garden Harlow Carr is hosting a weekend of live music in celebration of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

    As part of the 'Coronation Weekend', they will be hosting ‘The Coronation Big Lunch’ on Sunday, where you can bring a picnic to enjoy alongside an afternoon full of spectacular live music.

    For more information, visit https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr/viewevent?EFID=3204&ESRC=CMS

    The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III - Cedar Court Hotel – 6 May

    The hotel will be hosting a community event in the Ainley Suite where we will be serving Afternoon Tea packages for £30pp.

    For more information, visit https://www.cedarcourthotels.co.uk/events/the-coronation-of-his-majesty-king-charles-iii/

    The Kirk Deighton Coronation Celebration – Kirk Deighton Cricket Club – 7 May

    Everyone is welcome to the village cricket club for an afternoon of food, drink and entertainment to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

    Guests are welcome to bring a picnic, but BBQ food is also available.

    The Bay Horse will also provide a pop up bar, and other drinks are available in the pavilion.

    For more information, visit https://coronation.gov.uk/event/the-kirk-deighton-coronation-celebration/

    Coronation Big Lunch – North Rigton Village Garden – 7 May

    For more information, visit https://www.northrigton.org/

    The Coronation of King Charles III Family Open Day – The Oatlands – 6 May

    For more information, visit https://www.theoatlands.co.uk/

    Coronation Big Lunch Picnic - Killinghall Cricket Club – 6 May

    Residents are being invited to join together to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III with a free picnic and games at the cricket club.

    For more information, email [email protected]

    Kings Coronation Weekend - Rudding Park Hotel – 6-7 May

    Soak up the atmosphere of the Coronation with a live outdoor screening and lunch or a Coronation concert in the park

    For more information, visit https://www.ruddingpark.co.uk/coronation-weekend/

    KNARESBOROUGH

    The King's Coronation Event - Knaresborough House – 6 May

    There will be a large screen in the grounds of Knaresborough House showing the Coronation followed by some family films.

    A variety of food and drink stalls will also be on site or if you prefer you can bring your own picnic.

    Royal Afternoon Tea - Goldsborough Hall – 6 May

    Raise a toast to the King's Coronation and capture every moment of this exciting event on the big screen.

    A royal Afternoon Tea fit for a King will be served offering a selection of sandwiches, scones, cakes and so much more costing £40pp for adults and £20pp for children.

    For more information, visit https://www.goldsboroughhall.com/whatson/coronation

    The Coronation Prom Livestream - Gracious Street Methodist Church – 6 May

    The church will celebrate the King’s Coronation with a live stream of the Coronation concert at the Royal Albert Hall with some delicious scones and cakes.

    RIPON

    Swinton Estate Open Gardens and Coronation Fete – 6 May

    The Swinton Estate is hosting a family-friendly afternoon, bedecked with bunting and packed with traditional ‘garden fete’ activities such as Coconut Shy, Splat-a-Rat and Hook-a-Duck.

    There will also be live music along with some fabulous food, including cream teas in the Terrace gardens, Swinton burgers and Coronation Trifle.

    For more information, visit https://swintonestate.com/events/king-charles-iii-coronation-celebrations/

    Live Streaming of His Majesty's Coronation - Ripon Cathedral – 6 May

    There will be a live streaming of His Majesty’s Coronation from Westminster Abbey along with free light refreshments.

    For more information, visit https://www.riponcathedral.org.uk/events/live-streaming-of-his-majestys-coronation-from-westminster-abbey/

    Coronation Afternoon Tea Celebrations – Newby Hall and Gardens – 8 May

    For more information, visit https://www.newbyhall.com/event/coronation-afternoon-tea-celebrations-monday-8th-may/

    WETHERBY

    King Charles III’s Coronation Event – 6 May

    Wetherby Town Council are hosting a family fun day, with entertainment provided for people of all ages.

    There will also be an artisan market, a mobile screen, ice cream vendor and music band.

    If there is an event that you would like adding to this list, please email [email protected] or [email protected]

