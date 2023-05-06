News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best pubs to visit in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

When it comes to pubs across the Harrogate district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best ones to visit.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th May 2023, 08:00 BST

Looking for somewhere to go out for a pint or two with your family or friends this bank holiday weekend?

Here are fifteen of the best pubs to go to in the Harrogate district, according to Google Reviews...

Located at Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8

1. The Little Ale House

Located at Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8 Photo: Archive

Located at 38 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

2. The Disappearing Chin

Located at 38 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7 Photo: Archive

Located at The Ginnel, Harrogate, HG1 2RB | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6

3. Major Tom's Social

Located at The Ginnel, Harrogate, HG1 2RB | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6 Photo: Archive

Located at 47 Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PW | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6

4. Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen

Located at 47 Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PW | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6 Photo: Archive

