Harrogate Wetherspoon pub ‘delighted’ to be named in CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025 for ‘excellent range of real ales’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Winter Gardens, located on Parliament Street, has been listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.
Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.
They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.
A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Winter Gardens deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2025.
“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”
Will Thornton, Manager at The Winter Gardens, added: “I am delighted that The Winter Gardens has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.
“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.
“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”
A total of nine pubs across Harrogate have been named in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.