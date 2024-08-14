Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A veterinary practice in Harrogate has celebrated reaching the exceptional milestone of 20 successful years of caring for pets.

Vets for Pets, on Hookstone Chase, marked the occasion with a birthday party for clients and their pets earlier this month, with pupcups, selfies for doggie guests, goody bags, games and behind-the-scenes surgery tours, as well as a fantastic tombola with the prizes generously donated by the local business community.

They welcomed a behaviourist, a pet photographer and their three charity partners to the event – Saving Yorkshire’s Dogs (SYD), Cats Protection and Street Paws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the milestone, for the rest of the calendar year they are offering a free vet consultation worth £50 to new clients and microchips for any pet who needs one for only £10.

Vets for Pets in Harrogate has celebrates 20 successful years of caring for pets from across North Yorkshire

Established in 2004, Vets for Pets in Harrogate has been delivering outstanding veterinary care from day one and is now a 13-strong team of highly skilled vets, registered veterinary nurses, and experienced client care advisers.

The practice recently underwent a renovation as part of Pets at Home’s ongoing business-wide rebrand.

Dr Leigh-Anne Brown became Practice Owner of Vets for Pets in Harrogate in 2008 and over the last 16 years has been responsible for growing the practice into the centre of excellence it is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Reaching the milestone of 20 years is a phenomenal achievement and one that the whole team is immensely proud of.

"We are so grateful to our amazing patients and their owners for supporting our practice and it’s been a privilege to be a part of the local community for so many years.

"From visiting local schools to help inspire the veterinary professionals of the future, to developing relationships with our long-standing clients, as well as providing the highest level of care to all of our patients, we have so much to celebrate.

"For me personally, it has been so rewarding to nurture and mentor the careers of some many colleagues who have worked at the practice over the years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, Vets for Pets offers state-of-the-art veterinary care to all its patients.

It has invested in digital x-rays and dental x-rays which have revolutionised the level of dental care provided and can offer on-site advanced orthopaedic surgeries.

Additionally, the highly qualified team can perform cardiology and ultrasonography procedures and clients have access to more specialised services such as ophthalmology through a team of visiting clinicians.

For more information about Vets for Pets, visit https://www.vets4pets.com/practices/vets-in-harrogate/vets4pets-harrogate/ or follow the team on Facebook.