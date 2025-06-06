Harrogate sisters behind independent fashion brand receive national recognition at Woman Who Achieves Awards 2025

A Harrogate-based independent fashion brand has been awarded a Judges’ Commendation at the prestigious Woman Who Achieves Awards 2025.

Luce and Bear, founded by sisters Clare and Lucy Bulmer, has been recognised for its business journey, impact and future vision.

The Woman Who Awards, founded by Sandra Garlick MBE, aim to celebrate inspiring women in business across the United Kingdom.

Over 300 powerhouse women came together for the glittering tenth anniversary awards ceremony, held at Coombe Abbey Hotel in Coventry.

The esteemed judges praised the sisters' infectious positivity and dedication to uplifting others through thoughtful design and community engagement.

“What a joy it was to interview Lucy and Clare," said the judging panel.

"We were impressed by their positivity and their use of storytelling to educate and empower others.

"Their attention to detail along with a personal approach was reflected in their excellent customer service.

"We predict a very bright future for this dynamic duo.”

Luce and Bear design feel-good fashion and accessories rooted in humour, empowerment, and true Yorkshire grit.

Their bestselling Healing Hoodie features a design inspired by Lucy’s ongoing battle with late stage Lyme Disease and has become a symbol of strength for many of their customers.

“We were honestly just thrilled to be there as finalists,” said co-founder Clare Bulmer.

"“When our name was called, we couldn’t quite believe it.

"To receive this award and such amazing feedback was absolutely incredible.

"Our aim has always been to design products with positive messages, that hopefully make people smile, even on the tough days.

"We're just so happy the judges loved our ethos and could see the potential in our small brand.”

This latest recognition marks another highlight in what has been an extraordinary year for the sisters.

In early 2025, they were selected by retail entrepreneur and TV dragon Theo Paphitis as winners of an SBS Small Business Award, and were recently named Best Women’s Style in Yorkshire in the 2025 Muddy Stilettos Awards, firmly establishing them as one of Yorkshire's most exciting independent brands.

To find out more information about Luce and Bear, head to www.luceandbear.co.uk