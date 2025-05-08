Harrogate sisters behind independent fashion brand named Best Women’s Style in Yorkshire at Muddy Stilettos Awards
Luce and Bear, founded by sisters Clare and Lucy Bulmer, has been recognised for its bold and empowering approach to fashion and storytelling.
Blending comfort, quirk, and meaning, the brand has built a loyal following for its unisex clothing, playful designs, and signature Healing Hoodie, which features the symbolic SOS (Story of Sisters) print - a powerful emblem of resilience inspired by co-founder Lucy’s ongoing battle with late-stage Lyme Disease.
Now in their 11th year, the Muddy Stilettos Awards celebrate the very best independent businesses across the United Kingdom, championing creativity, community spirit, and innovation.
This year’s awards reached over 11 million people nationally, with more than 500,000 nominations and votes cast across 21 lifestyle categories in 35 counties - making it one of the largest and most respected awards platforms for small businesses in the UK.
Clare Bulmer, co-founder of Luce and Bear said: “We’re honoured to be recognised among so many brilliant businesses doing great things across Yorkshire.
“Luce and Bear was born out of a desire to lift people up through humour, honesty, and wearable comfort.
"This award is huge for our small business and we couldn’t be more grateful for all the local support.
"We're absolutely thrilled.”
As a regional winner, Luce and Bear is now through to the National Finals, where just five finalists per category will be selected by a panel of expert editors.
The overall national winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 25.
The sisters will also attend the Yorkshire Winners’ Drinks Celebration on June 12 at Rudding Park in Harrogate, where they will be presented with their award and meet fellow winners from across the region.
Clare added: “With this award now under our belt, we are looking ahead to continue our growth, reaching more customers online and at our much-loved pop-up events across Yorkshire.
"The brand remains committed to creating thoughtful, feel-good fashion that makes people smile - even on the tough days.”
To find out more about Luce and Bear, visit www.luceandbear.co.uk
