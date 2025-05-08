Harrogate sisters behind independent fashion brand named Best Women’s Style in Yorkshire at Muddy Stilettos Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate-based independent fashion brand has been named Best Women’s Style in Yorkshire at the prestigious Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luce and Bear, founded by sisters Clare and Lucy Bulmer, has been recognised for its bold and empowering approach to fashion and storytelling.

Blending comfort, quirk, and meaning, the brand has built a loyal following for its unisex clothing, playful designs, and signature Healing Hoodie, which features the symbolic SOS (Story of Sisters) print - a powerful emblem of resilience inspired by co-founder Lucy’s ongoing battle with late-stage Lyme Disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in their 11th year, the Muddy Stilettos Awards celebrate the very best independent businesses across the United Kingdom, championing creativity, community spirit, and innovation.

Luce and Bear, a Harrogate-based independent fashion brand founded by sisters Clare and Lucy Bulmer, has been named Best Women’s Style in Yorkshire at the prestigious Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025

This year’s awards reached over 11 million people nationally, with more than 500,000 nominations and votes cast across 21 lifestyle categories in 35 counties - making it one of the largest and most respected awards platforms for small businesses in the UK.

Clare Bulmer, co-founder of Luce and Bear said: “We’re honoured to be recognised among so many brilliant businesses doing great things across Yorkshire.

“Luce and Bear was born out of a desire to lift people up through humour, honesty, and wearable comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This award is huge for our small business and we couldn’t be more grateful for all the local support.

"We're absolutely thrilled.”

As a regional winner, Luce and Bear is now through to the National Finals, where just five finalists per category will be selected by a panel of expert editors.

The overall national winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 25.

The sisters will also attend the Yorkshire Winners’ Drinks Celebration on June 12 at Rudding Park in Harrogate, where they will be presented with their award and meet fellow winners from across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare added: “With this award now under our belt, we are looking ahead to continue our growth, reaching more customers online and at our much-loved pop-up events across Yorkshire.

"The brand remains committed to creating thoughtful, feel-good fashion that makes people smile - even on the tough days.”

To find out more about Luce and Bear, visit www.luceandbear.co.uk