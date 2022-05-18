Harrogate Homeless Project reopens lunchtime food service following Covid pandemic

Hot meals will be served at the charity’s Springboard Hub at the Wesley Centre every weekday lunchtime from Tuesday, May 31 between midday and 1.30pm.

The Covid-19 pandemic hit shortly after the charity moved its Springboard Hub from Wesley House to larger premises in the Lower Halls of the Wesley Centre.

The country was put into lockdown before the meal service was up and running at the new site.

Francis McAllister, CEO at Harrogate Homeless Project, said: “As restrictions have gradually eased this year, the staff team has been working hard with a fantastic group of volunteers, food service experts and local community groups to make sure all the regulatory requirements have been met and suppliers and rotas are in place.

“We are absolutely delighted that everything has come together, and we can now go back to offering this key element of our charitable activity.”

The meal service will run alongside Springboard’s other services which include multi-agency drop in support, GP services, dental care, counselling and psychotherapy.

Plans are also underway to refurbish the laundry area and expand provision to include skills training and wellbeing therapies.

Harrogate Homeless Project’s 30th anniversary campaign is focused on fundraising to develop and expand the Springboard hub even further.

Francis added: “Springboard is right at the heart of what we do and is often our first touch point with people in need.

“This is where our experienced staff build trust and rapport with local people who are experiencing homelessness to offer the right support to them at the appropriate time.”

Harrogate Homeless Project’s food service will be open to anyone in the Harrogate district who is experiencing homelessness or food poverty.