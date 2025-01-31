Harrogate headquartered veterinary group announces a hat-trick of new openings for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fast-growing, family-owned veterinary group plans to open at least three new practices in 2025, which will initially create 18 new jobs as part of an investment of more than £1million.

Harrison Family Vets, which is headquartered in Harrogate in North Yorkshire, launched in the UK in 2021 and already has seven practices located in Reading, Dudley, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Doncaster, Wigan and Leeds.

The group is now preparing to open new practices during 2025 in Stoke, Sheffield and Darlington, as well as securing sites in Newcastle and Halesowen, which will open in 2026.

A minimum of six new roles will initially be created at each practice, including clinic directors, veterinary surgeons, registered veterinary nurses and client care coordinators. At least £350,000 will be invested in each of the new practices, which will all be in modern spacious buildings with state-of-the-art facilities.

Kristie Faulkner, operations director from Harrison Family Vets, with the company’s managing director, Tim Harrison.

Operations director, Kristie Faulkner, from Harrison Family Vets, said: “In less than four years we’ve opened seven extremely successful practices and quickly established a reputation for being a great place to work. We’ve built a team where everyone’s individual strengths and personality traits contribute to what we do, in a family orientated environment.

“We take pride in creating very modern and well-equipped surgeries that are designed around the pets we treat, and we push the boundaries of what’s possible when it comes to pet care. In addition, all our team members are also trained, or currently in training for, the Fear Free Accreditation, to significantly reduce fear, stress and anxiety for both pets and their owners, which means every pet’s visit to Harrison Family Vets is as positive as possible.

“Crucially, we also offer pet owners far more affordable pet care than the large corporate chains and our total wellness plan is one of the best value offerings on the market. When this is combined with our exceptional team and pioneering practices, it’s not unusual for us to have hundreds of pet owners registering with us in new locations before we even open.

“We’re now looking forward to embarking on our next phase of growth and making our unique offering available to even more veterinary professionals and pet owners throughout the country. We would urge anyone interested in joining us in Stoke, Sheffield or Darlington, as well as Newcastle or Halesowen, which will launch in the next phase of openings, to contact us now.”

Harrison Family Vets’ practices boast separate dog and cat wards, with the latest clinics featuring innovative Casco Wellpet kennels complete with built in heat pads and lighting systems to aid recovery. A removeable partition allows cats to use their litter trays in one area and sleep in another, as well as enabling cats who live together to stay together.

The wards also offer mood lighting, pet-friendly aromas and pheromones plus music to create a calming atmosphere. The practices also have digital X-ray suites, dental suites with dental X-ray facilities, operating theatres and ultrasonography.

In addition, innovative waiting areas feature bespoke pods that give clients their own space and shield pets from the stresses of facing other pets in a traditional waiting room. Each pod has its own screen displaying pet jokes and facts, as well as information about pet welfare and nutrition.