Harrogate Integrated Facilities to host recruitment open day

Harrogate Integrated Facilities have a variety of positions available across a wide range of service areas

Harrogate Integrated Facilities, a subsidiary of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, have a variety of positions available across a wide range of service areas including estates, maintenance, sterile services, pottering, catering, linen and sewing room, car parking, administration, waste management, courier services, and domestic cleaning.

The event, which will take place at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate on Wednesday, November 24 between 9am and 8pm, will provide the opportunity for attendees to meet the teams, ask questions about their roles, and even undertake a pre-interview on the day.

Antony Bassham works within the maintenance department at Harrogate Integrated Facilities

Angela Gillett, HIF’s Managing Director said: “Our team play a vital role in the smooth running of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s services.

"We are looking for dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to join us and help maintain the high level of service that the local community expect.

“Whether you have a trade, relevant experience, or are looking for something new, we have a role to suit you.

"Our recruitment day is a relaxed affair.

"There’s no need to book and anyone interested in finding out more can pop in at any point during the day, meet our teams and explore the range of jobs on offer – you may even leave with a job offer in hand.

"With competitive salaries, great staff benefits and flexible shift patterns this is an opportunity you can’t miss.”