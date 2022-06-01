Great British Menu's Samira Effa appointed by Grantley Hall as Head Chef at its Bar & Restaurant EightyEight

Samira joins the team at the luxurious hotel near Ripon from TRUEfoods, where she worked as a Senior Production Chef, developing premium products for the food and restaurant industry.

He also has a wealth of experience from all over the country in various MICHELIN star restaurants including 21212 in Edinburgh, Alimentum in Cambridge and Bohemia in Jersey.

BBC TV's Great British Menu's Samira Effa has been appointed one of Grantley Hall's top chefs.

Recognised for her culinary talents, Samira was asked to compete in the 2019 and 2020 series of BBC TV's hit show the Great British Menu, where she showcased great Yorkshire produce, her love of diverse cooking techniques and favourite flavours which come from her mixed parentage, thanks to her Iranian mother and Nigerian father.

Samira said of her appointment, “I’m honoured for the opportunity and so excited to be joining the Bar & Restaurant EightyEight team and know that with my breadth of knowledge across the industry, I’m ready to showcase some exciting flavours and bring new ideas to the EightyEight menu.

“I’ve always had a passion for food and with my parent's rich backgrounds, it was common for us at home to cook together using traditional Iranian and Nigerian recipes - both of which are bursting with flavour.

"I can’t wait to get stuck in at EightyEight and bring my own flair to the restaurant which I know is a popular spot for hotel guests and diners alike.”

Simon Crannage, Executive Head Chef at Grantley Hall added, “We’re thrilled to welcome Samira to the Grantley Hall family and are very excited to see what she brings to Bar & Restaurant EightyEight.

"Samira has an exceptional culinary track record, along with having a genuine passion and love for food that I know will translate into her dishes for our diners to enjoy.”

Bar & Restaurant EightyEight is one of five restaurants Relais & Châteaux property Grantley Hall offers.

Other food & beverage outlets include MICHELIN-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Fletchers Restaurant, The Orchard and Norton Bar & Courtyard.