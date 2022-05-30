Pinewoods group reacts to new Harrogate Spring Water announcement about future of Rotary Wood

A spokesperson for Pinewoods Conservation Group said the voluntary group was "disappointed" the company still wanted to proceed with the original 2017 plan in the Rotary Wood area.

A spokesperson for Pinewoods Conservation Group said the voluntary group was "disappointed" the company still wanted to proceed with the original 2017 plan which is likely to impact on Rotary Wood, having given up on its revised 2019 version which was rejected last year by members of Harrogate Borough Council's planning committee.

A spokesperson for the Pinewoods Conversation Group said: “Whilst we are pleased that the plans for the larger site have now been dropped we are disappointed that the company still plan to progress with the original development first proposed five years ago.

"Since then, the public’s concerns around single use plastics and views on supporting the environment have strengthened substantially.

"This original development still has a large footprint of almost two acres that will see the removal of many trees and the loss of public accessible green space.

The Pinewood voluntary group's comments come after Harrogate Spring Water's new managing director Richard Hall announced earlier today that the company intended to revert to its first, smaller plan which won outline planning permission from Harrogate Borough Council five years ago to expand its production facilities on its site on Harlow Moor Road.

This original plan reduces the size and impact of the extension compared with the 2019 proposals.

But the spokesperson for Pinewoods Conservation Group said they it did welcome Harrogate Spring Water's new round of public consultation on the issue.

A PCG spokesperson said: "We are encouraged by this new consultation and a commitment to work with us and other key stakeholders to achieve a net biodiversity gain for the site and to create more shared areas.

"Any replacement for land lost is a must for the local community.