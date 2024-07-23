Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Netflix axes cheapest ad-free subscription tier for users around the globe.

It was already phased out in the UK in 2023.

Streamer has also introduced a cheaper ad-supported subscription.

Netflix has scrapped its cheapest ad-free subscription tier for more users around the world. The basic plan had already been phased out for subscribers in the UK and Canada.

It comes as the streaming giant added a better than expected 8 million new members in the second quarter. Last year, the company moved to crackdown on password sharing and has now brought an end to its $11.99 plan for users in the U.S and France.

Netflix stopped new members from subscribing at that price in 2023 but allowed current subscribers to keep paying the lower fee. However last week, the company announced that it was scrapping the basic plan for all in its second-quarter earnings report.

NPR reports that basic plan members can switch to the ad-free standard tier for $15.99 in the US. Subscribers also have the option to downgrade to the ad-supported tier for $6.99 a month.

In the UK the standard plan costs £10.99 per month and you can add an extra member who doesn’t live with you for £4.99 each month. It includes advert-free movies and TV shows, full HD, the ability to watch on two devices at the same time and access to mobile games. Meanwhile the ad-supported tier is available.

The ad-supported plan costs £4.99 per month in the UK and includes all but a few movies and TV shows available. Subscribers still get unlimited access to mobile games and can watch in full HD as well as stream on two devices at a time.

Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix, when asked about the phasing out of basic standard plan in the UK and Canada said that the ad-support tier had seen success as a result. He said: “Essentially, we're providing them a better experience, two streams versus one. We've got higher definition. We got downloads. And, of course, all at a lower price, $6.99 in the United States.

“We think that represents a tremendous entertainment value. And it includes ads. And for members who don't want that ads experience, they, of course, can choose our ads-free standard or premium plans as well.”