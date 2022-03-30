Harrogate Film Society holds event on Kubrick with its own new film plus A Clockwork Orange screening
Harrogate Film Society will premiere its new documentary about Stanley Kubrick’s classic A Clockwork Orange next week at an event which will also see a rare big screen viewing of the classic film.
The 21-minute documentary - called Tick Tock Tolchock: Burgess, Kubrick and the Mechanical Fruit - looks at Kubrick’s collaboration with Anthony Burgess, the author of the original novel, which led to the controversial 1972 movie.
Film society member and director Henry Thompson said: “Our new documentary, produced by Harrogate-based Growler Films, explores Burgess’s development as a writer and looks at Kubrick’s career, exploring the technical and aesthetic qualities that he applied in A Clockwork Orange which was first published in 1962.
“We also look at the controversies raised by the release of A Clockwork Orange and offer a new perspective on the original movie 50 years after its release.”
Henry Thompson continued: "Published in Great Britain in 1962, Anthony Burgess's book was intended as a riposte to the proposition put forward by psychologist BF Skinner that society could be made better through the science of behaviour control.
"Burgess was opposed to the then widespread view that aberrant social behaviour could be ‘cured’ by the application of aversion therapy."
Starring Malcolm McDowell, the film’s violent nature attracted criticism at the time but its visual style has influenced successive generations of rock bands.
The double bill of Tick Tock Tolchock and A Clockwork Orange takes place at 7.30pm on Monday, April 4 at the Harrogate Odeon.
Entry is free for members of Harrogate Film Society and costs £5 for non-members.
Doors open at 7pm.
For more information, visit:
https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/
Harrogate Slingsby Gin unveils Zara Tindall, Judy Murray and more for its Golf Academy in all-female celebrity line-up