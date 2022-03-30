Harrogate Slingsby Gin unveils Zara Tindall, Judy Murray and more for its Golf Academy in all-female celebrity line-up

The award-winning Harrogate gin brand inspired by its spa-town heritage and enjoyed around the world is back on course this September for a second series of its Golf Academy with four new celebrity cadets.

The initiative created by Slingsby Gin, BMW PGA Championship sponsors, aims to inspire more women to get into golf and to champion the social side of the sport.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The all-female celebrity line-up for Slingsby Gin's Golf Academy 2022 including: Zara Tindall, Judy Murray, Zoe Williams and Sky Sports Boxing presenter Anna Woolhouse.

The other new celebrity cadets include doctor and TV personality Zoe Williams and Sky Sports Boxing presenter Anna Woolhouse.

The 2022 Slingsby Golf Academy will also feature golf enthusiast, dance and TV star, Anton Du Becke, as series host and Inci Mehmet, golf broadcaster and former Ladies European Tour player, will return as a mentor to the cadets.

As well as encouraging more women to tee-off this summer, the cadets will also be competing for a spot in the BMW PGA Championship, one of the most high-profile golf tournaments in the UK.

Supported by England Golf and the PGA, Slingsby’s Golf Academy was watched by over one million people in 2021.

The initiative has also been nominated for an Original Content Award after successfully inspiring more women to take to the course and celebrating the social side and camaraderie of the sport.

Marcus Black, Co-Founder of Slingsby Gin said: “Last year’s Academy was a resounding success, so we jumped at the opportunity for a second swing this year with four more brilliant cadets! Zara, Judy, Dr Zoe and Anna are incredibly inspirational women, who just like us at Slingsby Gin, are all extremely passionate about increasing female participation in sport.

"We are no doubt going to see amazing things from this year’s cadets who have already been out on the driving range and are showing a fun, competitive spirit.

"The social side of the golf is so integral to the game and it’s great that all four of our cadets get on so well and enjoy a well-deserved G&T in the clubhouse afterwards.”

With support from Callaway Europe, the 2022 Slingsby Golf Academy inducts Olympic equestrian Zara Tindall, well known tennis coach Judy Murray, doctor and TV personality Zoe Williams and Sky Sports Boxing presenter Anna Woolhouse.

These four celebrity cadets start their journey together as beginners and will work alongside PGA professional partners to get to grips with the game in just six months.

In an exciting new addition to the series, the 2022 Slingsby Golf Academy will also feature golf enthusiast, dancer and TV star, Anton Du Beke, as series host and Inci Mehmet, golf broadcaster and former Ladies European Tour player, will return as a mentor to the cadets.

The cadets have just six months to master the game before competing for a spot in the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday, September 7.

The BMW PGA Championship is one of the most high-profile tournaments in the UK, and year-on-year celebrities from the world of sport, film, music and broadcast come together to play the Championship’s star-studded Pro-Am at Wentworth Club, Surrey.

Zara Tindall said “Sport is such a great place to be able to break down barriers.

"I am really excited to learn to play golf as part of this group, but also to hopefully show that wherever you start from, you can have a go and enjoy getting out and trying something new.”

Judy Murray said “I live pretty close to Gleneagles, so I literally have three magnificent golf courses on my doorstep.

"Through the pandemic I watched people playing golf all day long in stunning scenery and that’s really what got me thinking that I should give it a go.

"I’ve cut down on work commitments lately, so I have more time to explore new things and I’m always up for a challenge. It was just the right time for me.”

BMW PGA Championship, Championship Director Kit Gartrell added: “We are delighted that the Slingsby Golf Academy will return to the BMW PGA Championship this year following its success in 2021.

"Slingsby have been great sponsors of this tournament since coming on board in 2019 and we are thrilled that they share in our vision to make golf accessible to all through inspiring and engaging content.

"We look forward to welcoming this new cohort of celebrities to the Championship this September.

The first episode of the Slingsby Golf Academy will be available to watch on Slingsby’s social media (@slingsbysocial) from early April.

For more information, visit: