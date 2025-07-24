Arts & Crafts Fair: Local makers support local community pub

Pub interior

Talented local artists and artisans have got together to show their work at the Black Lion community run pub in Skelton on Ure to raise funds to help the volunteers continue their fantastic renovation work and let lots more people know what a gem this is.

Villagers at Skelton-on-Ure, near Boroughbridge, have renovated the 200-year-old Black Lion to a high standard and what they have achieved so far is amazing. There is still landscaping to be done but they have opened the café which you can visit from 10am to 2pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and serves light lunches, great coffee and lovely homemade cakes.

The works by the local artists and makers exhibiting at the fair are really varied in style and media, with examples of painting, wood turning and carving, crochet, textile art, pottery and basket weaving will all be available to view.