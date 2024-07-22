Yorkshire sculptor wins national art prize after record breaking submissions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winner of the third Stonewater Blunden Prize has been announced following a record-breaking year of submissions.

Yorkshire-based sculptor, Jim Bond, scooped the Prize, with his impressive sculpture installation, giving a nod to the industrial history of Coventry, where the work will ultimately be installed.

Named ‘Helix’, the eight-metre-long sculpture will incorporate seating space for customers to meet and relax. It will form a focal point of the 148-new home scheme, Elm Fields Farm, which is being developed by Stonewater.

Jim was announced as the winner at an event at the Henry Moore Institute in Leeds, an official partner of the Stonewater Blunden Prize, where attendees were given an exclusive look at the Institute’s new exhibitions following the building’s recent refurbishment.

The winning idea, which will now go into production, follows an extensive shortlisting and finalist process alongside the Henry Moore Institute. Organisers received over 100 submissions to this year’s contest – a 98 per cent increase in the previous year.

Jonathan Layzell, Stonewater’s Chief Growth and Development Officer said: “Once again, the judging panel and I were hugely impressed with the creativity and calibre of ideas that we received and selecting our finalists, not just our winner, was an incredibly difficult decision.

“We incorporate public open space and art into our schemes, wherever possible, to help customers to have a sense of pride and belonging in their community. Incorporating local history or reference points, as Jim did in his design, only adds to the value that public art can bring to new communities like Elm Fields Farm.”

Laurence Sillars, Head of the Henry Moore Institute, which is an official partner of the Stonewater Blunden Prize, formed part of the judging panel that welcomed six shortlisted artists to present their ideas for the final selection.

Laurence said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Stonewater and recognise the incredible talent and hard work of artists from across the nation. The Blunden Prize is a great opportunity to be able to bring public art to new communities and for an organisation like Stonewater to place such focus on including art in their schemes is hugely commendable.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with Stonewater to help deliver high quality, innovative public art and help emerging and established artists have the opportunity to showcase their work.”

Jim added: “I was inspired by Coventry’s place in engineering history for my design, and the special family connection I have to the creation of the modern-day bicycle industry in the city, as my great-grandfather worked for Starley.

“I took inspiration from the detail and construction of bicycle brake cables, which I have enlarged to create a structure with integrated seating and wildflower planting that I hope residents will enjoy for years to come. To have my design selected as the winner of the 2024 Blunden Prize is an honour and really look forward to working with the team to see my idea come to life.”

Jim will also receive two additional commissions from Stonewater to create public art at other development locations, while the two runners up, Imogen Webb and Joanna Dewfall, will also both receive a commission from Stonewater for other schemes to showcase their creative work.