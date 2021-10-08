The Great Yorkshire Show set for exciting changes next year

The Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate will now become a four-day event

A raft of changes were implemented at this year's show due to Covid-19 regulations and some of them turned out to be very successful.

After consulting with members, visitors, livestock and trade exhibitors, it has been decided to keep them in place and this includes running the Show over four days, from Tuesday, July 12 to Friday July 15.

Nigel Pulling, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society said: "The pandemic forced us to change the way we did things at the Show and there was not one section of the Great Yorkshire Show that was unchanged.

"This pressed a reset button on our whole operations and some of these changes were so successful, they are here to stay."

There will be a limit on attendance each day to ensure everyone has a relaxed and enjoyable experience and membership numbers will also be capped.

Tickets will be sold in advance only and they will go on sale earlier than usual from Monday, November 1.

The daily programme of events is still to be finalised but this will be made public early next year.

Nigel added: "Spreading the event over four days was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from our exhibitors, visitors and staff.

"Visitors felt that more space to navigate the showground made their whole show experience more enjoyable, while for exhibitors; four days and shorter hours meant they felt less pressurised.

"We look forward to organising and delivering a fantastic Great Yorkshire Show for you in 2022, which we hope will be our best yet."