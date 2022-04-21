The Fat Badger set to make an appearance at the Harrogate Flower Show with its very own beer garden

The four-day spectacular will be based at the Great Yorkshire Showground, with The Fat Badger beer garden located in the Show Gardens Features.

The woodland themed garden will feature Yorkshire foliage, fallen leaves, mossy barks, trees, shrubs, authentic wooden beer barrels and a mock bar with wine and spirits.

The beer garden celebrates Harrogate’s natural beauty and the town's horticultural commitment, harmonising it with the economic driver of hospitality; which both go hand in hand in creating true escapism for the mind, body and soul.

The Fat Badger have today unveiled its woodland themed beer garden which will be displayed at this weekends Harrogate Flower Show

The Fat Badger himself is being brought to life alongside his troublesome chums Squirrel and Rat with the watchful eye of Owl keeping the cheeky woodland friends from too much mischief.

The beer garden, which will be free to visit and is the perfect place to sit, reflect and refresh whilst taking in the surroundings of what The Fat Badgers have to offer.

Simon Cotton, Managing Director of the HRH Group, said: “It was a privilege for The Fat Badger to be asked to be a part of the prestigious Harrogate Flower Show, which welcomes thousands of people every spring.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests of the show to the beer garden, with an exciting woodland theme, perfect for those wanting to take time out to relax after enjoying a glorious day at the Flower Show.”

After visiting the Fat Badger show garden, visitors will receive a voucher for 10% off their first round of drinks at the real Fat Badger’s in Harrogate or York.

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show will welcome the country's top plant nurseries, showcasing the ideas and inspiration of both established and up-and-coming garden designers.

The event also features the work of hundreds of flower arrangers and florists in Britain's biggest exhibition of floral art.