Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show this weekend

There is still time to get your tickets for the much-loved Harrogate Spring Flower Show which returns this weekend, with plenty on offer for everyone.
Designers from across the country will be creating a flash of fantastic floral inspiration to illustrate the benefits of bringing plants and flowers into our lives this season.
Nick Smith, Show Director, said: “After a difficult time for many of us, this year’s Spring Show concentrates entirely on the positives which plants and landscapes can bring to us all.
“Gardening is the great leveller - from sweeping lawns to a simple window box, we can all benefit from the life-affirming pleasure which plants and flowers can make to our own personal space.”
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event...
When is the Harrogate Spring Flower Show?
The Harrogate Spring Flower Show will take place from Thursday, April 21 till Sunday, April 24
The show is open from 9.30am till 5.30pm from Thursday to Saturday and 9.30am till 4.30pm on Sunday.
Where is the Harrogate Spring Flower Show?
Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ
Where can I park?
Parking is available on-site at the Great Yorkshire Showground
Blue Badge parking for cars is allocated on a first-come first-served basis for registered disabled badge-holders only
All show parking is either on grass or compacted crushed stone
Where can I buy tickets for the Harrogate Spring Flower Show?
You can book your tickets online by visiting https://tickets.flowershow.org.uk/sales
You can also buy tickets on the gate at the show
How much are tickets?
Pre-booked tickets, offering a £3 saving on gate prices, are available to purchase online until midnight on Wednesday, April 20
Full price tickets will be available at the gate on each day of the show
Saturday tickets are £20.50 online and £23.50 on the gate
Sunday tickets are £18 online and £21 on the gate
Under 16s are free when accompanied by an adult
Is there food and drink available?
There will be an extensive range of catering options available at the show, from grab and go bites to fine dining.
For more information about the Harrogate Spring Flower Show, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/