Springtime Live returns to Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Showground this weekend

The family event allows children to get up close to a range of different animals from chicks to lambs, piglets to calves, goats and rare breed sheep.

From farm animals to fairground rides, all activities are free once inside the event which celebrates farming, food and the countryside.

Youngsters can also see Peppa Pig who will be making an appearance, as well as Shaun the Sheep who will be making his debut.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Springtime Live returns to the Great Yorkshire Showground on Saturday, with fun for all the family

There are plenty of other fun things to do including face painting, cooking workshops, meet the Easter bunny, soft play area and much more.

Charles Mills, Springtime Live Show Director, said: “This will be our seventh Springtime Live and it gets more and more popular every year.

"We will be Covid secure to ensure the safety of our visitors, while having plenty of enjoyable activities to take part in for a fun packed day out.

"We look forward to seeing you."

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust will be hosting their Young Shepherd final of the year for the first time.

Ripon Farm Services have also donated mini tractors which youngsters can ride around in on an indoor circuit and there will also be an outdoor bike track and a climbing wall.

Supervised alpaca, Ferretworld's Roadshow, reptiles and bug encounters and forest crafts will also be available in the showground.

Springtime Live will be at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate, on Saturday April 2, from 9am to 4.30pm.

Tickets are now sold out and there will be no tickets available to purchase on the gate.