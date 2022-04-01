Ripon primary school pupils host 'Standing with Ukraine Day' to raise vital funds

Everyone dressed in yellow and blue and children spent time creating artwork to send a message of hope and love to those in Ukraine which were shared on social media.

The whole school enjoyed having an extended playtime together whilst the cake stall took place and they even took part in a sponsored silence during their lunch break, before ending the day together with a collective worship.

The Charity committee did an outstanding job of getting prepared and helping out throughout the day to ensure that it was the school's most successful charity event yet.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Fountains Church of England Primary School in Ripon came together to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine

Ann Lewis, Class Three teacher at Fountains Church of England Primary School, said: “The charity committee felt strongly that they wanted to help the people of Ukraine and we are incredibly proud of them for organising this day of support.