Here are nine of the best places to eat in Harrogate according to TripAdvisor

When there are so many fantastic restaurants, cafes and pubs to choose from, it's hard to know where to start.
1. Essenza Bar & Restaurant
A warm atmosphere serving a combination of tapas, East European and Mediterranean dishes, well paired with a selection of Portuguese, Italian and Spanish Wines. Location: 34a Oxford St, Harrogate, HG1 1PP
Photo: Google
2. Spice Culture
Authentic Indian restaurant specialising in Indian tapas and classics, including tandoori and biryani dishes. Location: 31 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH
Photo: Google
3. Konak Meze Turkish Restaurant
A bright, classy restaurant with outdoor tables available serving traditional Turkish dishes, desserts and coffee. Location: 11/13 Mount Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1BX
Photo: Google
4. Saranda
A warm restaurant atmosphere offering Greek, Albanian and Mediterranean meat and seafood dishes. Location: 7 Station Bridge, Harrogate, HG1 1SS
Photo: Google