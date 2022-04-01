We reveal nine of the best places to eat in Harrogate according to TripAdvisor

Here are nine of the best places to eat in Harrogate according to TripAdvisor

When it comes to eating out in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places to visit.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 1st April 2022, 1:58 pm
Updated Friday, 1st April 2022, 3:46 pm

When there are so many fantastic restaurants, cafes and pubs to choose from, it's hard to know where to start.

To help you out, here are the nine best places to eat in Harrogate, according to TripAdvisor...

1. Essenza Bar & Restaurant

A warm atmosphere serving a combination of tapas, East European and Mediterranean dishes, well paired with a selection of Portuguese, Italian and Spanish Wines. Location: 34a Oxford St, Harrogate, HG1 1PP

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Spice Culture

Authentic Indian restaurant specialising in Indian tapas and classics, including tandoori and biryani dishes. Location: 31 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Konak Meze Turkish Restaurant

A bright, classy restaurant with outdoor tables available serving traditional Turkish dishes, desserts and coffee. Location: 11/13 Mount Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1BX

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Saranda

A warm restaurant atmosphere offering Greek, Albanian and Mediterranean meat and seafood dishes. Location: 7 Station Bridge, Harrogate, HG1 1SS

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
HarrogateTripAdvisor
Next Page
Page 1 of 3