Ripon Cathedral to host Plough Sunday Service this weekend

The service is a chance for the community to come together to celebrate rural life with farming families and friends, and to celebrate God in creation and the place of the church in the countryside.

As is the annual tradition, there will be a blessing of the plough with a display of machinery on the Cathedral’s forecourt courtesy of Ripon Farm Services.

Supported by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and its farming networks, the Future Farmers of Yorkshire and the Yorkshire Rural Support Network, the service is organised and hosted by Ripon Cathedral, The Methodist Church and The Church of England’s Diocese of Leeds.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society will host a Plough Sunday Service at Ripon Cathedral this weekend to celebrate the Yorkshire's farming community

Refreshments, including hot pork rolls, cake, tea and coffee, will be served from 2.30pm, before the service starts at 3.30pm.

The service will be led by the Very Rev’d John Dobson, Dean of Ripon with The Rev’d Canon Leslie Newton, Chair of Yorkshire North and East Methodist Circuit.

An address will be given by Professor Sally Shortall, Duke of Northumberland’s Chair of Rural Economy at Newcastle University.

Two members of the Future Farmers of Yorkshire, Jen Kent and Christina Liddle, along with Lisa Cardy, Regional Support Officer – North of the Farming Community Network and a YFYFC member will also play an active part in the service.

Kate Dale, co-ordinator of the Yorkshire Rural Support Network at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said: "All members of our farming community will be welcomed warmly at this service which celebrates their vital role as food producers and as guardians of our glorious countryside.

"It is important that our farmers feel supported and valued for the work they do which is of enormous benefit to us all and we hope the service provides them with a timely, uplifting message at the start of the new year.

"We are so grateful to the staff and clergy at Ripon Cathedral for always making us so welcome."

Everyone attending the service is kindly asked to do a lateral flow test beforehand, for their own reassurance and to protect others.