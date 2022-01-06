"Everyone is welcome at the Race for Life" - date revealed for popular Harrogate event

The charity’s much-loved and popular events are returning to the town and anyone who joins this January can claim a special 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL22J50 at the website.

Every year around 33,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber region and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

The Harrogate Race for Life will return to the Stray on Sunday, July 10 and those who enter in January can receive 50 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFL22J50 at the website

The Race for Life event takes place on the Stray in Harrogate on Sunday, July 10 and is open to people of all ages and abilities.

Women, men and children can choose from the standard 3km, 5km and 10km events, as well as a Pretty Muddy event for both adults and children, which contains a mixture of obstacles to climb over and under, crawl through and slide down.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in North Yorkshire, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer and January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active.

"By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way and whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are open to all and for some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park.

"Slow and steady still wins.

"For others, it’s a jog and others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10km distance.

"But what is for certain is that we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

"Race for Life will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

The Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against COVID-19.

Lisa added: “We hope that none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe.

"If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope that this year can be the biggest yet.”

To enter and for more information, head to https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/