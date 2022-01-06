Harrogate district areas with the highest Covid infections in the past week

The Omicron variant continues to cause coronavirus infection rates to hit record levels in the United Kingdom.

There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34% from the week before, official figures show.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 2252 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Wales, with 2198 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 1113 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 30.

Here are the neighbourhoods across the Harrogate district with the highest case rates.

Source: UK Government - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Hookstone This neighbourhood had 1570.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 79.4% from the week before

2. Ripon North & West This neighbourhood had 1528.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 74.1% from the week before

3. Central Harrogate This neighbourhood had 1512.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 27.4% from the week before

4. Starbeck This neighbourhood had 1506.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 48.4% from the week before