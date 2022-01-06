We reveal the Harrogate district areas where Covid rates are at their highest as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country

Harrogate district areas with the highest Covid infections in the past week

Coronavirus infection rates are still rising across the United Kingdom, official figures show and we reveal the case rates across the Harrogate neighbourhoods.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:35 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:37 pm

The Omicron variant continues to cause coronavirus infection rates to hit record levels in the United Kingdom.

There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34% from the week before, official figures show.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 2252 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Wales, with 2198 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 1113 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 30.

Here are the neighbourhoods across the Harrogate district with the highest case rates.

Source: UK Government - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Hookstone

This neighbourhood had 1570.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 79.4% from the week before

2. Ripon North & West

This neighbourhood had 1528.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 74.1% from the week before

3. Central Harrogate

This neighbourhood had 1512.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 27.4% from the week before

4. Starbeck

This neighbourhood had 1506.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 48.4% from the week before

