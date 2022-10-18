From early December, Harrogate will sparkle and shine with fun festive attractions and two Christmas markets, making it the perfect place to meet up with friends, take the kids for a special treat or enjoy some Christmas shopping.

All new for 2022 is an outdoor ice skating rink, with an après ski bar offering seasonal treats and refreshments, and a giant 32m Ferris wheel offering spectacular views of the surrounding area.

A traditional carousel, together with children’s fairground rides, will add to the Christmas attractions in the Crescent Gardens, provided by Events By Cynosure and supported by Harrogate Borough Council’s Parks and Environmental Services team.

Destination Harrogate is also bringing back Harrogate Christmas Fayre - with a great variety of stalls to browse for Christmas gifts, decorations and seasonal foodie treats.

From 2 till 11 December, the traditional Christmas market, delivered by Market Place Europe, will take place in the town centre and will offer an eclectic mix of enticing stalls to complement Harrogate’s independent retailers, restaurants, bars and boutique stores.

The Christmas road train experience is also back for 2022, to transport festive revellers around the town centre while the market is on, with the Candy Cane Express co-funded by Harrogate BID.

The Candy Cane Express will return to the streets of Harrogate during the Christmas festivities

John McGivern, Destination Events Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back Destination Christmas and to be offering an even bigger and better experience for 2022.

"We’re building on the success of last year and through working in collaboration with our partners, including Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate BID, we can look forward to delivering something really special this Christmas.

“Destination Christmas not only offers our residents the opportunity to enjoy an amazing Christmas experience, particularly following the challenges of the past two years, it also encourages visitors to the Harrogate district from further afield, bolstering local trade and boosting our tourism industry at a crucial time in the business calendar.”

Little Bird Made artisan market will also take up residence in the Valley Gardens for the first two weekends in December, with jewellery, crafts and gifts from local traders, adding to the unique Christmas shopping experience in the heart of the town.

Councillor Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said: “Once again, Christmas will be coming to Harrogate town centre and I for one can’t wait.

"Last year’s offer was a great success but I know this year’s will be even bigger and better.

“Town centres are recovering well from the Covid-19 pandemic and by working with our partners and stakeholders we can once again deliver a safe, vibrant and attractive offer that drives visitors to our district’s shops, restaurants, visitor attractions, hotels and B&Bs this festive season, and showcase the Harrogate district as the perfect Christmas destination.

“The Christmas attractions also offer a fantastic way for families and friends to spend quality time together at this special time of year and to enjoy being active outdoors.