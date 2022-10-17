Take a look inside the new Lidl which has opened its doors in Harrogate

News you can trust since 1836
We take a look inside the new Lidl which has opened its doors on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate

Supermarket chain Lidl opened its first store in Harrogate last week and we take a look at what you can expect when you visit.

By Lucy Chappell
16 minutes ago
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 11:31am

The new, modern store on Knaresborough Road has created around 40 new jobs for the Harrogate community and features the supermarket’s in-store bakery, customer toilets with baby changing facilities and parking for cars and bicycles.

The store opening times are 8am till 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am till 4pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Lidl GB said: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome everyone into our new store in Harrogate.

"We have received overwhelming support from local residents, and we would like to thank all those that have played a part in delivering this new store."

We take a look at what you can expect when you visit…

Lidl Harrogate is now open on the site of the former Lookers Ford dealership on Knaresborough Road

The store features a bakery selling a variety of freshly baked goods including croissants, doughnuts, brownies and much more

The new modern store on Knaresborough Road has created around 40 new jobs for the Harrogate community

The new store provides customers with toilets including baby changing facilities and parking for cars and bicycles

