Take a look inside the new Lidl which has opened its doors in Harrogate

The new, modern store on Knaresborough Road has created around 40 new jobs for the Harrogate community and features the supermarket’s in-store bakery, customer toilets with baby changing facilities and parking for cars and bicycles.

The store opening times are 8am till 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am till 4pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Lidl GB said: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome everyone into our new store in Harrogate.

"We have received overwhelming support from local residents, and we would like to thank all those that have played a part in delivering this new store."

