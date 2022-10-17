Take a look at these 12 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week

News you can trust since 1836
There are some lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Harrogate at the moment and we take a look at some of the new ones that have just entered the market.

By Lucy Chappell
9 minutes ago
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 5:03pm

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. Wildflower Close, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £280,000

2. Timble Grove, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Bridgfords for £220,000

3. Durham Way, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £300,000

4. York Place, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £385,000

