Over 100 sports cars and vintage vehicles to take centre stage in spectacular Harrogate town centre display

By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Jun 2025, 10:17 BST
Harrogate will be revving up to the sound of more than 100 sports cars and vintage vehicles this weekend in what promises to be a high-octane showcase of some of the world’s most expensive motors.

A celebration of both history and high horsepower, The Yorkshire Veteran Car Run has teamed up with Harrogate-based Apollo Capital to display an array of amazing automobiles, including some of the hottest supercars and hypercars available on the market.

Proving a huge success when first held last year, this weekend’s event promises to be even bigger, with 70 classic cars due to be lined up along James Street and 40 high-powered sports cars on show outside The Yorkshire Hotel on Prospect Place.

The list of modern cars expected to attend on the day includes the likes of Aston Martin, McLaren, Bugatti, Porsche, Ferrari and Lamborghini.

There will be 70 vintage vehicles lined up along James Street and 40 sports cars on display outside The Yorkshire Hotel on Prospect Place in Harrogate on Saturday, June 21

Free to attend, the concours will be open for viewing between 10am and 3pm.

A grand depart of all the cars will then proceed through the town in what is expected to be an incredible sight.

The veteran cars have been organised by Daniel Ward, an antique car enthusiast, while the sports and hyper cars have been arranged by the team at Apollo Capital – the UK’s leading specialist finance broker of luxury, classic, super and hyper cars.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and Managing Director David Moss, it has a strong track record of delivering funding requirements ranging from £50,000 up to multi-million pound cars, operating in a high net-worth market of successful entrepreneurs and serial car collectors.

Last year, it was named the UK’s Best Specialist Car Finance Provider.

Andy King said: “At Apollo Capital, we are renowned for our expertise in the luxury, supercar and hypercar finance world, but we also have a strong passion for classics too.

“Once again, we have collaborated with our close friends at the Veteran Car Rally to produce an unmissable celebration of automotive excellence in Harrogate town centre – it promises to be another amazing day.

“We have a stunning line-up of sports cars set up to attend, with a value of well above the £30 million mark, and the grand depart really does promise to be something special.”

As a result of James Street being used in this year’s concours event, the road will be closed to traffic from 8am till 6.30pm.

