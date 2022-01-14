OneWellness to host free Festival of Wellbeing in Harrogate this weekend

OneWellness Clubs in Harrogate will be hosting the free Festival of Wellbeing on Saturday, January 15, with a number of activities on offer.

They recognise that these are challenging times for everyone and so is starting 2022 with wellbeing offerings and free trials to continue helping improve physical and mental health within the community and beyond.

They will be hosting a day full of events and activities with a focus on exercise and wellbeing.

Organised in a welcoming, safe and expert-led environment in Mowbray Square, Harrogate, the Festival of Wellbeing highlights the importance of mental health and wellbeing.

It will be offering a motivational and educational free festival with access to a range of fitness, nutrition and health classes and talks.

From Mindfulness and Wellbeing, Relax and De-stress Yoga, to Pilates, Barre, and Dance Cardio classes, the wellbeing experts at OneWellness have tailored each lesson to suit everyone and help boost physical fitness levels whilst increasing positive wellbeing.

Alasdair Everest-Ford, Head of OneWellness, said: “At OneWellness Clubs, we have a committed team who want to positively affect people's lives.

"They are passionate, keen to inspire and help people be more active, more often, regardless of someone's starting point or goals.

"We exist to encourage a healthier lifestyle and understand the importance of staying physically and mentally well at any stage in life.

"The Festival of Wellbeing is a one-day boost for body and mind, but our fitness and wellbeing plans, both in our Harrogate Club and online, last for the long-term agenda of the people in our community on how they envision a healthy and fit life.”

Mind will be attending the festival, setting a challenge on the day for attendees to cycle 120km, which is the number of hours volunteers give each month to engage and support the community's people.

The bike challenge aims to highlight the invaluable work of volunteers whilst raising donations for the charity.

Tina Chamberlain, Chief Executive Officer of Mind in Harrogate District, said: “Mind in the Harrogate District provides confidential and professional counselling to help lead to positive change, increase self-confidence and people's ability to manage daily struggles and enhance their wellbeing in the future.

"We are happy to continue to support mental health in Harrogate and join OneWellness Clubs for their Wellbeing Festival to reach the people in our community.”