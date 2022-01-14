Appeal for information as wanted man likely to be in the Harrogate area
North Yorkshire Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of an 18-year-old who is thought to be in Harrogate.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:35 pm
Updated
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:50 pm
Harrogate man Luke Gibson is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Boroughbridge in November.
Officers believe Gibson is in the Harrogate area.
Significant enquiries have been ongoing to locate him and the force has issued an appeal to anyone who has seen them or knows where they are to come forward with information.
If you see him, or have any information about where he is, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210245826.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.