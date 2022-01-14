Appeal for information as wanted man likely to be in the Harrogate area

Harrogate man Luke Gibson is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Boroughbridge in November.

Officers believe Gibson is in the Harrogate area.

Significant enquiries have been ongoing to locate him and the force has issued an appeal to anyone who has seen them or knows where they are to come forward with information.

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of 18-year-old Luke Gibson who is thought to be in the Harrogate area

If you see him, or have any information about where he is, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210245826.