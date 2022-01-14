Appeal for information as wanted man likely to be in the Harrogate area

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of an 18-year-old who is thought to be in Harrogate.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:35 pm
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:50 pm

Harrogate man Luke Gibson is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Boroughbridge in November.

Officers believe Gibson is in the Harrogate area.

Significant enquiries have been ongoing to locate him and the force has issued an appeal to anyone who has seen them or knows where they are to come forward with information.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of 18-year-old Luke Gibson who is thought to be in the Harrogate area

Harrogate Town to sell match worn shirts this evening to raise funds for defibrillator

If you see him, or have any information about where he is, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210245826.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Rudding Park supports hospitality industry with new chef development programme

HarrogateNorth Yorkshire PoliceBoroughbridgeHarrogate Town