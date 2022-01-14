Harrogate Town to sell match worn shirts this evening to raise funds for defibrillator

The 2020/21 campaign was a historic one for Harrogate Town as it marked the club’s debut season in the English Football League.

You have the chance to own a bit of Harrogate Town history as match worn shirts are to be sold on the club website this evening.

The money raised from the sales will contribute towards the purchase of a defibrillator and cabinet which will be located on Commercial Street in Harrogate.

Some shirts have also been signed by first team players, including captain Josh Falkingham and midfielders Lloyd Kerry and George Thomson.

The sale will begin tonight (Friday 14) with shirts split into categories of £20, £50, £70, £100 and £150 at a first come first serve basis.