Nidderdale’s first ever Tulip Festival to celebrate spring in bloom with ‘bursts of colour’

The Birchfield Tulip Festival is set to attract hundreds to the farm's charming landscape which will be covered in a wide variety of the flowers vibrant colours.

Birchfield Ice Cream Farm in Nidderdale, also renowned for their Autumnal Pumpkin Festival, has become a star attraction for families looking to immerse themselves in the area's natural beauty.

Families and outdoor-goers are invited to enjoy the flowers in bloom when the festival season begins in April.

Birchfield Tulip Festival will take place in April (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Birchfield Farm Tulip Festival will provide excellent opportunities to take photographs and feel the natural health benefits of being outdoors, after the long winter.

Birchfield Farm said of Facebook: “This is the first of its kind in our area and we are so excited to be telling you all our little secret we have been keeping since we planted 1000’s of tulip bulbs back in November.

“Our Tulip festival will celebrate the beginning of spring as you meander through ‘a little piece of Holland’ right here in Nidderdale.

“We have planted dozens of different varieties and each tulip variety offers a distinct burst of colour, shape, and size, all together creating a stunning and picturesque landscape.”