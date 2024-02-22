Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Studfold Adventure Trail at Lofthouse near Pateley Bridge, kicks off its spring and summer season with its Great Easter Egg and Fairy Hunt starting on Saturday, March 23, for two weeks.

On Saturday, April 20, the full trail of fairy and pixie houses will be set along the scenic 1.5-mile route.

This year, the trail will include seven new colourful rainbow doors set in tree stumps, walls, and hidden dells that youngsters can open to discover part of the Studfold fairy mystery, whilst investigating what the occupants do to help maintain the Yorkshire Dales countryside.

Studfold Adventure Trail is excited to open its 'rainbow doors' set to evoke the imaginations of children, and families this Spring.

The owners of Studfold, Anne Challis and Ian Walker, both former teachers, have spent the winter crafting the new additions to the trail, and devising the nature-themed messages hidden within.

The trail has developed its 30 intricately carved wooden fairy and pixie homes, Escape Fields, and locally-written fairy tale storyboards.

All new editions are alongside sensory activities such as smelly-feely boxes, designed to help young children connect more with the natural world.

This year families who visit the new rainbow doors can use a QR code on their phones to open a special weblink explaining more about each of the characters. and work of the tiny inhabitants such as Red Ladybird Fairy, Indigo Kingfisher Pixie, and Blue Bluebell Fairy.

Studfold Adventure Trail unveils its newest pixie houses, and rainbow doors for families this spring.

Each ‘behind the door’ discovery explores the nature-rich surroundings as families wander through bluebells, and primroses, in the woods during the spring.

Anne Challis said: “Each year we aim to find fun new ways of firing imaginations so that youngsters start noticing nature more closely, and discover just how endlessly fascinating it is to spend time outdoors as they enjoy running through our fields and woodland.

“Nidderdale’s fairies and pixies make the element of discovery even more enchanting and magical for young minds which is why they are so much of an integral part of our trail now.”

Other established features at Studfold include the age-related clue sheets that families are invited to pick up at the entrance before tracking down the answers along the trail.

There are also listening points encouraging little ones to hear the sounds of wildlife.

Other features include a bird hide; grass go karting track; a play area, and a den building site as well as the Nidderdale Way café ,where families can pre-book a picnic hamper.

Studfold is a multi award-winning site which believes in the benefits of education whilst being immersed in the areas natural, and protected environment, now known under National Landscapes.

The benefits of children being ‘out in the wilds of nature’ have been considered more important within the national school criteria, whilst its improvement towards mental health also continues to grow.

For further information go to Studfold Camp, Glamp, Caravan | Adventure Trail | Yorkshire