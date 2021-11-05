Little Bird Made artisan festive market confirmed for Valley Gardens in Harrogate

Little Bird Made is set to host a festive artisan market in December following approval from Harrogate Borough Council

Little Bird Made - a well-established curator of artisan markets across North Yorkshire with an ethos of shopping local and supporting small businesses - will hold the festive market between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5.

They provide high quality markets with a wide variety of traders and opportunities for local communities to meet together, support local businesses and purchase goods that are not available in the shops.

The artisan market will feature around 60 local traders and producers who will sell as variety of festive arts and crafts, clothing, homeware, jewellery, as well as locally produced food and drink.

It will be an opportunity for people to come together in a vibrant and festive atmosphere where they can eat, drink, shop and be merry with friends and family.

Jackie Crozier, owner of Little Bird Made, said: "I am delighted Harrogate Borough Council have agreed that we can bring an additional Christmas market to Harrogate this year.

"Our markets showcase some of Yorkshire's finest small businesses and are a great opportunity to bring some festive cheer and buy that special gift for the holidays.

"We are always looking for new traders to join our growing portfolio of markets, so anyone looking for a stall should get in touch."

Kirsty Stewart, parks and grounds maintenance manager, said: "I'm delighted that we can confirm Little Bird Made will be bringing a festive artisan market to Valley Gardens in Harrogate this December.

"The market will showcase some fantastic home-grown traders and producers and what better setting than Valley Gardens."

Any traders wishing to trade at the Little Bird market in Valley Gardens on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5 should get in touch at [email protected]

The artisan market will accompany Harrogate Christmas Fayre that is due to take place on Cambridge Street, Market Place, Station Square and Cambridge Crescent in Harrogate town cantre between Friday, December 3 and Sunday, December 12.