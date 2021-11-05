Harrogate Farm Shop shortlisted for six Deliciouslyorkshire Taste awards

The Yorkshire Smokehouse at Mackenzies is shortlisted for six Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards

Based in Blubberhouses, the business will battle it out against other products made across Yorkshire in a bid to be named the best in the country.

The Yorkshire Smokehouse at Mackenzies is proud to supply smoked meats and fish to retailers, restaurants and wholesalers across the country.

Their prime and full selection is available in the attaching farm shop, and products can also be sampled in their café.

The smokehouse has for over 20 years used traditional methods of curing and smoking, burning only pure oak chips to ensure the best natural flavours and they pride themselves on producing outstanding oak smoked foods free from artificial colours and flavourings.

Speaking after being shortlisted for the awards, Manufacturing Director, Andrew Butler, said: "We're extremely pleased to have been shortlisted, not only once, but six times.

"We know our products are good but to be recognised like this means a lot.

"It's a testament to the hard work the team consistently put into their craft, ensuring the very best end result."

The awards ceremony will be held at the Pavilions of Harrogate on November 10.

To find out more about Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards 2021, visit https://deliciouslyorkshire.co.uk/2021-taste-awards-shortlist/

The products shortlisted in their given category are:

Best Fish and Seafood - Smoked Mackerel, Smoked Salmon and Champagne Pate and Smoked Trout Fillet