Harrogate bonfire and fireworks display set to return this weekend

The Stray bonfire and fireworks display returns this weekend with organisers asking people to remember to bring cash for donations

This year will be the 50th year that Harrogate Round Table have put on the event and they are hopeful that residents across Harrogate are keen to support the charity following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Being one of the few remaining bonfire events where an entry fee is not charged, Harrogate Round Table are reliant on the generosity of the public on the evening to donate as much as they can afford to help support this years chosen charity.

The Round Table is a voluntary, charitable organisation that raises much needed funds for local causes through hosting events.

Generating over half a million pounds in the last 15 years, they have supported the local community through grants to individuals and organisations, supporting the most vulnerable and those in need.

This year, Round Table is raising funds for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, who are a group of volunteers that carry out fundraising for the benefit of patients at Harrogate Hospital and District NHS Foundation Trust.

Andy Wilkinson, Chairman of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, said: "We are very grateful that The Round Table has chosen the Friends of Harrogate Hospital as the beneficiary from the Stray Bonfire and Fireworks event.

"It is great to see if back after the Covid lockdown and a wonderful tribute to our local NHS staff for their sterling work and not only on Covid, but also keeping their other work flowing.

"Any money donated will go towards the cost of much-needed equipment and facilities not available from NHS resources."

Harrogate Round Table’s members, supporters, friends and family volunteer their time planning, setting up, managing and tidying up the event every year but there are unavoidable costs of approximately £8,000 for expenses such as the fireworks themselves, transportation of pallets, Road Traffic Management and First Aid provision.

John Carter, one of the organisers of the event, said: "We are all systems go for this year's bonfire and fireworks display and we hope that this year's event will be the best yet.

"We want to put on a fantastic show for the Harrogate public."

“We don’t charge people to come to the event but we do encourage people to make donations to help cover the cost of putting the event on and also raise money for this years chosen charity.

“We would like to ask those who are attending to bring along some cash to put into our collection buckets, as well as donating to our Go Fund Me page, with all donations gratefully received.”

The bonfire will take place on the Stray alongside Oatlands Drive, close to St Aidan’s School on Saturday with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm, followed by a fireworks display at 7.15pm.